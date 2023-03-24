Manley Meats issues ground beef recall

Submitted information

DECATUR (IN) — Manley Meats of Decatur, Indiana, is recalling some ground beef products sold between March 1-23 of this year. The supplier, Elkhorn Valley Packing, notified the Manley Meats that the beef used to make the following products may be contaminated with E.Coli O103:

Frozen ground chuck in 1-lb bags

Frozen beef ground chuck patties in 1-lb packages

Fresh beef ground chuck wrapped in white freezer paper marked with “Packed On” dates between 60-23 and 82-23: sold at the meat counter in custom quantities

Products affected by this recall are labeled with the product name and “Manley Meats” and bear the Indiana mark of inspection “IND. INSP. & PASSED BOAH EST. 52” in an outline of Indiana. The recall applies only to the listed products with the associated dates.

Manley Meats has issued a voluntary recall of certain ground beef products. Photos submitted

All products were sold at the Manley Meats retail store located at 302 S 400 E; Decatur, Ind. 46733.

Consumers who possess recalled product should not consume it. Return the product(s) to the place of purchase for a refund or dispose of it. Consumers should also check their freezers for unused portions.

No illness has been associated with these products. Consumers are reminded to use safe handling and cooking practices for all uncooked meat.

No other Manley Meat products are part of this recall.