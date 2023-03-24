SkillsUSA winners…

These Vantage Career Center students placed in the top three at the Northwest Ohio SkillsUSA regional competition: Maggie Cox (Wayne Trace), 2nd place, automotive refinishing technology; Ian Clevenger (Wayne Trace), 3rd place, collision repair technology; Nick Foppe (Kalida), 1st place, CNC technician; Madison Berenyi (Antwerp), 1st place, CNC turning; Kyle Slade (Wayne Trace), 1st place CNC milling; Luke Bockey (St. John), 3rd place welding; Zane Bockey (St. John) 2nd place, electrical construction wiring; Brooke Roth (Van Wert) 1st place, esthetics, and Riona Workman (Van Wert) 3rd place, related technical math. These students have advanced to state competition held in Columbus in May. Photo submitted