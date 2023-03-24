Venedocia mayor enters guilty plea

VW independent staff

Venedocia Mayor Vernon Hobbs entered a guilty plea to a reduced charge in Van Wert Municipal Court on Friday.

Hobbs, 61, pleaded guilty to persistent disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He was originally charged with assault, a first degree misdemeanor, and unlawful restraint, a third degree misdemeanor, a charge that was dismissed as part of the plea arrangement.

Judge Jill Worthington sentenced Hobbs to 30 days in jail but stayed 25 days for two years. He was given credit for five days already served and was ordered to pay court costs with no fine.

Hobbs was arrested January 13, after a late night altercation in a church parking lot in the village. According to a report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Hobbs and another man, David Burden, 48, of Venedocia, approached two men sitting in a pickup truck in the church lot. The two were playing Pokemon Go and talking with someone on social media about possibly buying the truck.

The report states that Hobbs used his truck to block the man’s truck, then the two began yelling obscenities at the driver of the truck. After accusing the man of revving his truck late at night, Hobbs attempted to open the driver’s side door in an attempt to pull him out of the truck. The man was able to pull the door shut, but he claimed Hobbs punched him in the jaw and numerous times on the left shoulder.

According to the report, video of the incident shows the truck wasn’t running at the time and Hobbs and Burden could be heard making threats and antagonizing the driver.

Deputies later went to Hobbs’ home and placed him under arrest. The report notes that during the arrest, Hobbs became upset and told deputies they were “worthless” and “weren’t doing their jobs.” He was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility and Burden was later issued a summons for disorderly conduct, a charge that was dismissed Friday morning.