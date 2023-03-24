Village mayor to change plea in court

VW independent staff

The mayor of Venedocia and another man involved in an altercation are now scheduled to appear in court today.

Records from Van Wert Municipal Court show Vernon Hobbs, 61, and David Burden, 48, will change their not guilty pleas. Hobbs is charged with assault, a first degree misdemeanor, and unlawful restraint, a third degree misdemeanor. Burden is charged with disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. Both men were scheduled to stand trial March 31.

No details have been released about the late night incident that occurred at a village home January 13.