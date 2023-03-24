YWCA offering free self-defense class

Submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be offering a free, one-night self-defense class for women from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the YWCA. This course is for beginners or for those who need a refresher from attending previous classes. The YWCA also intends to offer classes later in the year for students returning to college as well as an advanced self-defense course for those who are ready to take the next step in personal protection.

The class is provided by the Van Wert self defense team and is designed to teach women and teen girls what they should do when faced with unavoidable, unsafe circumstances. Class participants will gain confidence, knowledge, and the skills to protect themselves in this hands-on program. No experience is necessary.

“Since April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, we try to offer this opportunity to women in our community to protect themselves from violent situations and from potentially being a victim of rape or sexual assault,” said Jamie Evans, Director of Survivor Services for the YWCA of Van Wert County. “This class will be beneficial to any woman in protecting themselves and could possibly prevent a violent situation from occurring”, Evans added.

Class instructors include Rick Busch and Ed Klausing. Busch is a black belt in Tae Kwon Do with many years of experience teaching martial arts, self-defense, and rape prevention classes and seminars. Klausing is a third degree black belt and also has experience in teaching various martial arts. Participants should be women and girls ages 13 and older and attendees should wear loose-fitting, comfortable clothing.

Community members are encouraged to follow the YWCA of Van Wert County’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram) for further information on survivor services programs, youth programs and special events including future self-defense classes. Information can also be found on their website (www.ywcavanwert.org)

To register for this class or for more information, please contact Jamie Evans, YWCA Director of Survivor Services, jevans@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way Agency.