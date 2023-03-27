County firefighters spend hours battling weekend blazes

Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze at this abandoned Richey Road house Friday night and Saturday morning. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A pair of fires Friday night and early Saturday morning kept Van Wert County firefighters busy for hours, while a third weekend fire led to an arrest early Sunday morning.

The first fire, which was part of a string of Van Wert County fires dating back to January, broke out at an abandoned house in the 7000 block of Richey Road, near U.S. 30.

According to Convoy Fire Chief Gary Kreischer, the initial call came in at 9:54 p.m. Friday. Along with Convoy, Ohio City provided a full response and Van Wert, Wren and Scott fire departments provided mutual aid in the form of tankers.

“The structure was a total loss and there were no injuries,” Kreischer said. “The cause is undetermined and under investigation. The incident has been turned over to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.”

Convoy Fire & EMS went back in service at 3 a.m. Saturday.

While that fire was winding down, an alarm went out for a barn fire near the intersection of Glenmore Road and Ohio City-Willshire Road. Wren Fire Chief Mike Marchek said the call came in at 1:33 a.m. Saturday. Willshire, Ohio City and Rockford fire departments assisted at the scene.

“The fire is still under investigation and the State Fire Marshal (was) also on scene,” Marchek said.

Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies and members of Van Wert County CERT were at both scenes.

While details have not been released yet, a third fire call came in from Glenmore at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday and just over three hours later, Van Wert County deputies arrested Scott P. Keber, 31, of Ohio City, for aggravated arson. The charge is connected to just the Glemore fire (see related story below).