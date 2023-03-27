JPHS selling tickets for Spring Tea

Submitted information

PAULDING — Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 28, for John Paulding Historical Society’s upcoming Spring Tea.

The tea will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. The museum is already being decorated to reflect the theme “A Vintage Wedding.” A century of wedding dresses, from the 1880s to 1980s, will be on display, along with accessories and photographs.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Ages 12 and older are welcome to attend. Because last year’s event sold out, those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.

The afternoon will include refreshments, special music and uniquely decorated tables.

Presale tickets are $15 each and may be purchased at the museum on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by calling 419.399.3667 (leave message) or Eileen Kochensparger at 419.399.5818.

This event is an important fundraiser for the historical society, which is a 501c3 charitable organization. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the Paulding County Fairgrounds.