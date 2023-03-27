Lincolnview drops softball opener 13-12

VW independent sports

WAPAKONETA — It was a windy and wild start to the 2023 high school softball season in Wapakoneta on Saturday, as a bases loaded walk in the seventh inning gave the Redskins a 13-12 victory over Lincolnview.

The two teams combined for 28 hits in the opener.

Wapakoneta led 8-1 after the first winning and 10-1 after two, but the Lancers began to chip away in the third, then two more in fourth. Lincolnview took an 11-10 lead with five runs in sixth, then added another in the top of the seventh.

Taylor Post led Lincolnview by going 3-of-4 at the plate with a double and a triple, two RBI and three runs scored. Lainey Spear had a two-run inside the park home run in the sixth inning, while Addysen Stevens and Sidney Fackler each drove in two runs.

Post pitched the first 3.1 innings and allowed 10 runs (four earned) on 11 hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Fackler pitched the remainder of the game and allowed three runs on six hits with a strikeout and three walks.

Lincolnview (0-1) is scheduled to host Van Wert on Wednesday.