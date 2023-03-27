Ohio City schedules alumni meeting

VW independent staff/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The 127th annual Ohio City-Liberty Alumni meeting will be held on Saturday, May 20, at the Ohio City Community Building at Fireman’s Park on Ohio 118. The doors will open for sign-in at 3 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. There will be a business meeting, entertainment and meal.

All Ohio City-Liberty graduates will receive an invitation in the mail in early April. The committee also extends an invitation to those who attended Ohio City-Liberty but did not graduate from there plus any former administrators or teachers.

Reservations of $20 per person must be sent by May 10, along with the name, year of graduation and e-mail address to Mary Johns-Guthrie, 509 S. Tyler St, Van Wert, 45891.