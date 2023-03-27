Pancake and sausage breakfast in OC

VW independent staff/submitted information

OHIO CITY — Officers and members of the Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department are inviting the community to the department’s annual pancake and sausage breakfast.

The event will be held from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Community building on Ohio 118. The menu will consist of all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, eggs and sausage gravy with biscuits. The breakfast will be prepared and served by members of the department.

Cost of the meal will be a free will donation by filling the firemen’s boot at the door. All proceeds will go toward helping the department purchase needed equipment.