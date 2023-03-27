Tennis: Cougars drop season opener

VW independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert’s 2023 boys’ tennis season got off to a rough start with a 5-0 loss to Sidney on Friday. Due to inclement weather, the match was moved from Sidney to the Westwood Tennis and Fitness Center in Lima.

At first singles, Takuma Furukawa defeated Keaton Foster 6-0, 5-7, 6-0, while Brady Hogan topped Aaron Reichert 6-2, 6-2 at second singles. Sidney’s Franky Herrera posted a 7-6 (12-10) 6-3 win over Kaedyn Swander at third singles.

The first doubles team of Carter Woodell and Noah Baldauf handed Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story a tough 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 loss, and the second doubles team of Myles Steenrod and Parker Slaven defeated Van Wert’s Fletcher Smith and Jaymison Moynihan 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-4.

The Cougars (0-1) will host Kenton on Friday.