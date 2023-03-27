Winifred Frey

Winifred Frey, 98, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Decatur, Indiana.

Winifred and her twin brother Fred were born near Glenmore on December 27, 1924, to Charles L. and Mary Anna (Jones) Voltz. Fred passed away January 31, 1929.

After graduating from Wren High School, Winifred attended Iowa State University, earning a degree in foods and nutrition. She became a registered dietician following an internship at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati.

Winifred Frey

She was helping out in her father’s elevator in Wren when her future husband came in looking for a job – and she gave him one for life. Winifred and Lloyd C. “Bud” Frey married on July 20, 1950, and lived and worked in Arlington, Virginia and Kodiak, Alaska, before returning to Ohio to spend the rest of their lives farming near Willshire. They were blessed with four children, Angeline (Jerry) Buckles of Fort Wayne, Moira Rose (Donald Swanson) Frey of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Valerie (Virgil) Baird of Waterville, and Daniel Christian (Jennifer) Frey of rural Willshire.

Winifred enjoyed teaching and read to her children constantly. When her children were finally all in school, she went “pro” for a few years, teaching home economics at Parkway Junior High School in Willshire, then she returned to full-time farm homemaking.

The family attended Winifred’s childhood church, Bethel E.U.B., where she taught Sunday school. When Bethel closed, Winifred faithfully attended Willshire and then Union United Methodist churches, continuing to teach and leading an active church life. In recent years she turned her teaching skills to giving short inspirational and humorous talks at church.

Winifred was a very active lifelong member of the Order of Eastern Star, having joined Hyler Chapter, Ohio City. She held many local and district offices over a span of more than 75 years, serving most recently as secretary of Van Wert Chapter. Her records were meticulous and her minutes elegantly written.

Family and friends have appreciated Winifred’s thoughtful messages in cards and letters over the years. Her many nieces and nephews will also recall Aunt Jim’s dab hand at making pies – a skill honed in her early years cooking for haying crews. Jim loved to sing and literally whistled as she worked around the house. She enjoyed gardening and road trips and was an avid reader, working through the unabridged journals of Lewis and Clark last year, then immediately undertaking to read the complete Sherlock Holmes, all while keeping up with several periodicals including a weekly news magazine and the local papers.

Winifred was predeceased by her parents and all nine of her siblings, Maryhelen Barnes, Amy “Betty” Huls, Mae Neate, Alice Etter, Carl Voltz, LoAnn Baxter, Fred Voltz, Ivan Voltz and Alfred Voltz; her husband Bud, who passed away March 17, 1998, followed by his brothers Wayne, Robert, Charlie, Jim, Keith and Rodger, and son-in-law Donald Swanson, who died in 2009.

Loving survivors include all four children; brother-in-law John (Kathy) Frey of Utah; sister-in-law Mary Frey (Richard) Butler of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews scattered throughout the country. Grandchildren being gifts from God in compensation for growing old, Winifred was well rewarded with six surviving grandchildren, Nikki Bullins, Ian (Kim) Buckles, Sharley (Derick) Blake, Samuel (Erika) Frey, Virginia (Chase) Palagi, and Heather (Jeremy) Schweinsberg. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Gabe and Molly Younker, Emily Hussey. Cooper and Elcey Blake. Oaklynn Frey, Sawyer Palagi, and Bentley, Jaxson, Trenton and Lamont Schweinsberg.

Throughout her long life as daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Winifred remained steadfast and true to herself. While we mourn her physical absence, her impact on our lives means she is truly with us forever.

Visitation and all services will be held at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Family and friends may visit 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 and one hour prior to the funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 30, with Pastors Bud Larrimore and Gary Ginter officiating. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Order of Eastern Star services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29.

The family suggests memorials to Union United Methodist Sunday School, Monroe, Indiana; Shriners Hospitals for Children; Wren EMS, or the Adams Memorial Hospital, Decatur, Indiana.

Online condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.