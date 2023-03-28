Barry A. Crone

Barry A. Crone, 69, of Van Wert passed away at 5:15 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2023, at Vancrest Healthcare Center.

He was born on May 5, 1953, to Donald and Helen (Tribolet) Crone, who both preceded him in death. Barry was married to his wife Lesley (Caulfield) for 50 years.

Barry Crone

Family survivors include one son, Jason (Kasandra) Crone; one daughter, Tamara (Joe) Bruns; three granddaughters, Lindsey (Andrew) Whitcomb, Lilly Crone and Bella Bruns; four step-grandchildren, Tyler Lautzenheiser, Jared Lautzenheiser, Gavin McMichael and Ryley Rohrbacher; a brother, Brent Crone; mother in law, Brenda Caulfield; nephews, Bret (Ekta) Prybylski and Dylan (Amanda)Koch; nieces, Stacie (Matt) Lautzenheiser, Susan (Paul) McDaniel, Lisa (Donnie) Sigman and Megan Prybylski; great nephew, Nolan Sigman; Great nieces, Gretchen and Ella Sigman; brother in law, Nevel (Kathy) Caulfield; sister in laws, Gwen (Hank) Prybylski, Jill (Craig) Koch; and his Van Wert Propane family of over 45 years, Bonnie (Kim) Hoverman and Travis (Jodi) Knittle.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Van Wert County Relay for Life or the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

