Cougars open baseball, softball seasons

VW independent sports

Baseball

Van Wert 10 Spencerville 0 (five innings)

TJ Stoller threw a perfect five inning game and the Cougars opened the 2023 season with a five inning 10-0 win over Spencerville at Smiley Park on Monday.

Stoller struck out eight Bearcat batters and 44 of his 55 pitches were strikes. At the plate he had two hits, drove in three runs scored a pair of runs. Kaden Shaffer also had two hits, an RBI and scored two runs, while Luke Wessell, Conner Loughrie, Blake Bohyer and Sam Houg each drove in a run.

The game was scoreless after two innings then the Cougars erupted for eight runs in the third, then added two more in the fifth.

Van Wert (1-0) is scheduled to play at Lincolnview on Wednesday.

Softball

Parkway 19 Van Wert 0 (five innings)

At Smiley Park, Parkway scored in each of the five innings and rolled to a 19-0 win in the season opener on Monday.

The Panthers led 2-0 after the first inning then added four runs in the second, five in the third and fourth innings and three more in the fifth.

Brittyn Bruns, Madison Louth and Meg Henkle each drove in three runs for Parkway, while Paige Stephenson had two RBIs.Bruns and Louth each scored three runs.

Parkway (1-0) will play at St. Marys Memorial today and Van Wert (0-1) is scheduled to play at Lincolnview on Wednesday.