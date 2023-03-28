Donations sought for improvements

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society has announced a list of continued improvements for the 2023 calendar year. One of the most notable projects is the complete renovation of the roadways throughout the Van Wert County fairgrounds.

“The Ag Society is appreciative of the $200,000 made available by the Van Wert County Commissioners office through the COVID assistance fund for this project,” Fair Manager Mike Poling said. “These funds will help us repave some of our roads that lead traffic around the perimeter of the grounds. For us to repave everything in Phase I, we will need to raise an additional $100,000.”

The “Pave The Way” campaign has been established to enable individuals, groups/organizations and area businesses of all sizes to make a tax-deductible donation, which will directly fund the remaining roadways on the grounds. The renovation will be broken down into three phases:

Phase I: includes the perimeter and the most frequented gate entrances.

Phase II: includes some other high traffic areas.

Phase III: will include repaving around the north side of the grandstand track.

Any additional funds raised over the $100,000 will go towards the future phases of the roadway improvement project.

Donors wishing to give to the Van Wert County Agricultural Society are encouraged to donate in increments of $250. For every $250 donation, the donor will be entered into a drawing for two (2) lifetime season passes to the Van Wert County Fair. Checks should be made payable to the Van Wert County Agricultural Society with “Pave the Way” in the memo line.

The first phase of the project has an anticipated start date of early May, with a completion date in early June. Those wishing to see the color coded map and plan can visit www.vanwertcountyfair.com.

“These projects and renovations are critical to our success in bringing enjoyable family-friendly events to the fairgrounds all year long,” Poling said. “We are grateful for those donors and community organizations who continually support our improvements.”