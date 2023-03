Egg hunt coming…

The Van Wert Parks Department’s annual Easter egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Smiley Park. Children will be divided into four different age categories – two and under, 3-4, 5-7 and 8-10. Children should bring their own bags or baskets to collect eggs. The Easter Bunny will hop in to say hello and pose for pictures with the children. VW independent file photo