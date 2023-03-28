Joan K. Kiehl

Joan K. Kiehl, 74, of Van Wert passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023, at Hearth & Home of Van Wert.

She was born on July 1, 1948, in Van Wert, the daughter of Byron Wermer and Carma (Marshall) Wermer, who both preceded her in death. She married Raymond G. Kiehl December 30, 1967, and he survives in Van Wert.

Family survivors include her son, Alan J. (Vickie) Kiehl of Westerville; one grandson, Brady G. (Lindsey) Kiehl of Baltimore, Maryland; three step-grandchildren, Alex Morrow, Andrew (fiance Charleigh) Morrow and Jordan (Jack) Miller all of Westerville; one great-grandson, Baylor Kiehl of Baltimore; three brothers, Randy Wermer of Convoy, Jerry (Jill) Wermer of Van Wert and Jeff (Lori) Wermer of Convoy, and one sister, Janice Wermer of Convoy.

Joan was a 1966 graduate of Crestview High School and was a member of St. Paul’s Church, Harrison Township. She retired from Parker-Hannifin Corporation in New Haven and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 178 in Van Wert.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at St. Paul’s Church, Harrison Township, with Pastor Steve Drake officiating. There will be calling hours 11:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday. Interment with take place at I. O. O. F. Cemetery, Convoy at 3:30 p.m. also on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: St. Paul’s Church.