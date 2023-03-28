Local girls to compete for title of Queen Jubilee XLVII

Here are the seven contestants seeking to become Queen Jubilee XLVIII. Front row, left to right: Emma Hatcher, Kimberly Sites and Kiara Bahena. Back row, left to right: Mackenzie Jones, Caydence Rue, Nevaeh Seals and Riona Workman. The pageant is this Friday at Lifehouse Church. Photo courtesy of Ally Buzard Photography

VW independent staff/submitted information

Seven contestants from area schools will vie for the title of Queen Jubilee XLVIII during the Van Wert Peony Pageant this Friday, March 31, at LifeHouse Church in Van Wert. Tickets will be available at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. and the pageant will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are also available at Laudick’s Jewelry in Van Wert.

Contestants were chosen by their individual high schools, including any school that is a member of Vantage Career Center. Mark Bagley will serve as master of ceremonies. The pageant committee includes Director Kim Ousley and committee members, Hilary Coil, Jill Gemmer, Jon Ousley and Andrea Shaffer.

In addition to the title of Queen Jubilee, the contestants will be competing for over $5,000 in scholarships. They will be scored on preliminary interview, talent, evening, gown, and on-stage questions. They have also submitted an essay with their application that will factor into scoring.

Crestview: Kimberly Sites

Kimberly Sites is the daughter of Jamie and Candi Sites. She is very active in the FCCLA, FFA, as well as marching and concert band. Kimberly is very involved in her school choir and is a member of “Knight Vision,” Crestview’s competition show choir. She has had several roles in school musicals and Van Wert Civic Theater. In addition to her school activities, she enjoys volunteering as a 4-H Camp Counselor and with the Civic Theater. Kimberly is currently employed at Maurice’s in Van Wert, and was recently accepted to Miami University in Oxford to follow her dreams and obtain a degree in music education.

Lincolnview: Emma Hatcher

Emma Hatcher is the daughter of John Hatcher and Heather Torlina. She is president of the Spanish Club, Lincolnview Service Club, and National Honor Society, vice president of the drama club and choir, as well as captain of the scholastic bowl team. Emma is a junior Rotarian and member of the Lincolnview cross country and track teams. She has also volunteered with Random Acts of Kindness and at the YWCA. Emma has been involved in the OMA District 3 honors choir and at the church choir at St. Mark’s. She is employed at Truly Devine in Van Wert. Emma plans to attend the Ohio State University to pursue a degree in psychology and one day attend law school.

Parkway: Nevaeh Seals

The daughter of Cassie and Jeremy McMurry, Nevaeh Seals is a member of the Future Teachers of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, marketing manager for the yearbook, National Honor Society, student government representative and is a member of the bowling team. She is a scholar athlete and on the honor roll. Nevaeh has attended college credit plus classes through Wright State University. She has volunteered with the civics class’s toy drive at school and volunteers babysitting as well as at her church preaching and in the nursery. Nevaeh also has her own photography business and works as a waitress at the Motor Inn. In the fall, she will be attending the University of Findlay to pursue a degree in marketing.

Paulding: Caydence Rue

Caydence Rue is the daughter of Matt Rue and Tina Collins. She is very involved in her church youth group and the Paulding Relay for Life. Caydence is a member of the FFA where she services as reporter, as well as drama club, track and field and softball. She is president of the National Honor Society, class secretary and is employed at Heather’s Daycare in Defiance. This year, she placed second in districts at the FFA job interview skills contest and she has also made it to state for ag sales. Caydence has volunteered at Kaitlyn’s Cottage in Defiance and plans on attending The Ohio State University to pursue a career in nursing.

Van Wert: Mackenzie Jones

Mackenzie Jones is the daughter of Major Jim and Laura Jones and enjoys spending time volunteer in Wamba Land at LifeHouse Church. She also gives her time to the children’s worship team, and the Council on Aging. She is an officer for Beta Club, a junior Rotarian, and secretary for the National Honor Society. Mackenzie is in band, where she served as field commander, theater, where she will be playing Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, choir, and select choir. She also had the honor of being selected for the OMEA State Chorus. Mackenzie is on the honor roll and currently holds a 4.0 GPA. She also enjoys spending time around town, volunteering for the toy drive, Service Pack, and the Harvest Moon Festival. Mackenzie plans on pursuing a degree in vocal music performance at Bowling Green State University in the fall.

Vantage Career Center: Riona Workman

Riona Workman is the daughter of Paul Workman and Gina Wilkinson-Workman and is currently enrolled in Vantage’s carpentry program. Riona is a student ambassador, junior Rotarian, as well as an aide for both teachers at Vantage and the library. She has been admitted to both the National Honor Society and the National Technical Honor Society and has been recognized for academic excellence. Riona has volunteered with the United Way, the toy drive for Christmas and is a church volunteer. She is currently employed at Wal-Mart in Van Wert, and is an independent student, as she lives independently in addition to working and attending school. Riona plays several instruments and enjoys singing. She currently has plans to attend Purdue-Fort Wayne in the fall to pursue a double major in mathematics and secondary education.

Wayne Trace: Kiara Bahena

Kiara Bahena is the daughter of Ramiro and Katrina Bahena. She is president of the Spanish Club, secretary of the National Honor Society and vice president of student council. She has been involved in the school musical and is in the school choir. Kiara was a member of the state winning 4×400 relay team and a regional qualifier in cross country. She has spent time volunteering for the Flat Rock Creek Festival, literacy nights at the Wayne Trace rlementary schools, Meals on Wheels, and is the lead for the Wayne Trace Glow in the Dark 5K. Kiara is also employed at the Paulding Pool as a lifeguard and is active in the Paulding Nazarene Church. She plans on attending St. Francis University in the fall to pursue a degree in nursing.