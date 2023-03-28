Seniors meet governor…

The Crestview High School senior government class recently traveled to the state capitol for a two-day field trip which concluded by meeting up with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine at his residence. The group departed for Columbus on March 21, and enjoyed activities such as shopping, an Ohio Stadium tour and a tour of the Veterans Memorial & Museum. The next day included a viewing of court proceedings of an active trial and a tour of the governor’s mansion before heading home. While on the tour of the mansion, Governor DeWine arrived at the residence and greeted the students, talked with them, and posed for photos. Photo submitted