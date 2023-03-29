Suzie Schlosser

Suzie Schlosser, 55, of Delphos, passed away unexpectantly surrounded by her family on Tuesday evening, March 28, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Rita’s.

She was born August 13, 1967, in Indiana and was adopted by Earl and Connie (Sipe) Miller, who both preceded her in death. She married Lynn E. Schlosser July 14, 2001, and he survives in Delphos.

Suzie is also survived by two sons, Wyatt (Trista) Saam of Van Wert and Dylan (Beth Yates) Schlosser of Melrose; a daughter, Sheena Sellers of Ottoville; four grandchildren, Noah, Luke, Ella and Remi; a brother, David (Shelly) Miller of Ohio City; a niece, Bella Chorvas and two nephews, Sonny Chorvas and Brandon (Stephanie Rosebrock) Miller. She is also survived by many aunts and uncles especially her Aunt Pam Osborn of Van Wert; and her grandmother, Alice Sipe of Wilshire whom she thought the world of.

She was also preceded in death by her grandfather, Bob Sipe; and an uncle, Greg Sipe.

Suzie worked at Federal Mogul (Tenneco) for 31 years in the teflon and pinion departments. She was exceptionally proud of her son, Wyatt, and was looking forward to watching him marry Trista this October. Suzie enjoyed purse bingos, trips to Shipshewana, shopping, playing with her granddog, Hershey and spending any free time with her husband. She will be missed tremendously by everyone that loved her.

A memorial visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 2 at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society.

