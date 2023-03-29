Accused arsonist free on bond

VW independent staff

An Ohio City man charged with aggravated arson in connection with an early Sunday morning fire in Glenmore is free on bond.

Scott P. Keber, 31, posted $25,000 on Monday, after his arraignment in Van Wert Municipal Court. As a condition of bond, he is on electronic monitoring house arrest. He’s scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Monday, April 3.

Keber was arrested after deputies received a report of someone being seen lighting a fire at a residence in Glenmore at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach said the arrest was related only to the incident that occurred Sunday morning, and he said the State Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate several other fires in Van Wert County.