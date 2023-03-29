County Common Pleas Court news

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Seven defendants appeared for various hearings in Van Wert Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Plea changes

Rickey Shupe, 42, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Malcolm Oliver, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information for disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year of community control, one year of intensive supervision, and 30 days jail at a later date. He must undergo a mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Eric Friedrich, 31, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen property, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 26.

Brendan Bergman, 28, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Probation/bond violations

Juan Hernandez, 43, of Grafton, admitted to violating his probation by failing to complete the WORTH Center. He was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 151 days served and was ordered to pay court costs. The original charge was failure to provide notice of change of address, a fourth degree felony.

Robert K. Seibert, 36, of Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing to report to probation. Bond was set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety, with final pre-trial and trial dates to be scheduled. The original charge was failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third degree felony. He entered a not guilty plea to the charge.

Sentencing

Eric Hohman, 33, of Ohio City, was sentenced to 180 days jail, five years community control, three years of intensive supervision and 30 days jail at a later date on two counts of forgery. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, must undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.