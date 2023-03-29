Lancers score late, win season opener

VW independent sports

PAULDING — Lincolnview snapped a 1-1 tie with four runs in the top of the seventh, giving the Lancers a 5-1 win at Paulding in the season opener on Tuesday.

Holden Price doubled in a run then Dane Ebel followed up with an RBI single to make it 3-1, then a two-RBI single by Evan Miller wrapped up the scoring. Luke Bollenbacher pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh.

Dane Ebel pitched the first five innings and gave up a run on two hits with 12 strikeouts and a walk. Bollenbacher went the final two innings and held the Panthers hitless with three strikeouts. Ebel and Austin Bockrath paced the Lancers with two hits each at the plate.

Lincolnview (1-0) is scheduled to host Van Wert at 4:30 today.