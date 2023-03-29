Leadership class announces project

Submitted information

The Leadership Van Wert County program was founded in 1994 and is a nine-month leadership development program for a diverse group of local professionals. They are chosen based on a demonstrated ability to achieve personal goals and exhibit a strong commitment to the community and county as a whole.

This year’s class, sponsored by Northwest State Community College, includes Zach Army, Nikki Baer, Morgan Blankemeyer, Joe Dray, Delaney Eyanson, Angie Fahy, Dylan Gilbert, Paige Hemmert, Jennifer Klinker, Jennifer Longstreth, Jeff McIntosh, Whitney Rollins, Lauren Strick, Layne Callow, Shae Wortman, Brandi Eller, and Jessica Armstrong.

The Leadership Van Wert County Class of 2023 will reconstruct the Jr. Fair Horse Arena fence. Photo submitted

One of the largest expectations of the program is to complete a community project. The 17 members of Leadership Van Wert County Class of 2023 have decided to dedicate their time and efforts to reconstructing the Jr. Fair Horse Arena Fence at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. They plan to volunteer their time to do so, and are requesting local donations to help fund the project.

Their monetary goal is set at $8,000, and any additional funds will go towards repaving the paths around the fairgrounds. Donors will be recognized on signage next to the Arena, and names will vary in size depending on the level. Reach out to a leadership member for additional details.

Donations can be made online by visiting vanwertchamber.com or by reaching out to a leadership class member, or by dropping off to Delaney Eyanson at Citizens National Bank.