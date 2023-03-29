VW drinking water notices going out

VW independent staff

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming informed city council that the city has levels of TTHM (total trihalomethanes) that are above drinking water standards (see story above). Notices will go out with April water bills. Below is what the notices will say.

Our water system recently violated the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for TTHM. The average level of TTHM over the last four quarters was 0.081 mg/L at DS201 and 0.094 mg/L at DS204. The standard for TTHM is 0.080 mg/L.

What should I do?

You do not need to use an alternative (e.g. bottled) water supply. However, if you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor.

What does this mean?

The levels detected do not pose an immediate risk to your health. Some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the MCL over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous systems, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

What is being done?

We are investigating and taking the following necessary steps:

The elevated water towers are being allowed to fall further, to increase turnover, to reduce water age. Van Wert has met w/a Veolia North America consultant to help Van Wert Water figure out where TTHM & HAA5 are forming & what can be done to lower them. We have sent Veolia pertinent data, sampled & resampled our system. VWW is anticipating further Veolia assistance in early 2023 w/ a recommendation. The City of Van Wert will continue to investigate options to optimize operation of the treatment plant and distribution system to lower TTHM levels to correct the problem as soon as possible.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting:

Contact Person: Donald Lippi – WS4

Phone Number: 419-238-1417

Mailing Address: 515 E. Main St. Van Wert, OH 45891

Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.