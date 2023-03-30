Bank robber sentenced in federal court

VW independent staff

FORT WAYNE (IN) — An Ohio City man has been sentenced to 71 months in a federal prison for holding up six banks and trying to rob another.

Bart Ely, 51, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne. In a deal with federal prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to a charge of bank robbery.

He was accused of robbing banks in Bluffton, Indiana, Troy, Dublin, Lima, Fort Wayne and Englewood between June 4-22, 2021. A robbery attempt at a bank in Tipp City was unsuccessful.

Ely is facing more prison time, after pleading guilty to a bank robbery charge in U.S. District Court of Southern Ohio. He’ll be sentenced next month and any prison term will be served consecutively with the one imposed on Wednesday.