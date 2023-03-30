Clifton plans to retire, Priest to step in

A longtime administrator in the Van Wert City Schools is calling it a career.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton is retiring at the end of the current school year. His resignation was accepted (reluctantly) during Wednesday’s Van Wert City Schools Board of Education meeting. His resignation will officially take effect July 31, at the end of his current three-year contract.

Clifton, a 1979 graduate of Van Wert High School, began his teaching career at Xenia High School in 1983. He returned to Van Wert four years later, taught high school social studies for eight years, was assistant principal for 18 months, then became principal in 1997. He assumed the role of assistant superintendent during the 2015-2016 school year.

“I’m very excited for the end but I have mixed emotions,” Clifton said. “It’s time. Van Wert, my hometown and Van Wert City Schools have been very good to me, to my wife Kim and our three children.”

The board didn’t have to go far to find Clifton’s replacement. The position will be filled by Van Wert High School Principal Bob Priest. Board members accepted his resignation and in turn approved a three-year contract for his new role, from August 1 until July 31, 2026.

“It’s exciting and as exciting as what it is, it was hard to leave the high school,” Priest said. “That was a tough decision. I very proud of what we’ve achieved the last eight years at the high school, probably highlighted by our CEO Program, but other things have come in as well.”

“Ultimately it came down to a passion for kids and could I honestly walk away from the day-to-day involvement with kids…I’ll still be around kids but it’ll be different,” he added. “

Superintendent Mark Bagley said the search to fill the high school principal spot will begin immediately.

In other business, the board approved a new three-year contract with the Van Wert Federation of Teachers, effective August 1 through July 31, 2026. Teachers will receive a two percent raise and a one-time $1,000 bonus during the first year of the contract, then raises of 2.5 percent and 2.75 percent in years two and three.

Superintendent Mark Bagley said negotiations with the union lasted just three days and he added contract negotiations with classified staff members will begin on Friday.

“We were ecstatic about how well that went over the course of three days and we really want to make sure that we honor and respect our classified contract too and do the same thing there,” Bagley said.

“In my opinion I think we both sides worked together great and got everything worked out,” said board member Greg Blackmore, who was on the negotiating committee.

