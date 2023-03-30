Cooper Farms donates thousands of eggs

VW independent staff/submitted information

Egg farmers across America are teaming up to feed families ahead of spring celebrations as part of a nationwide initiative led by the American Egg Board called “Fighting Hunger by the Dozens.” Cooper Farms of Fort Recovery is one of more than 20 farms participating in the initiative, which will provide more than 5.5 million eggs to food insecure individuals and families.

Cooper Farms’ donation of 54,000 eggs to the West Ohio Food Bank in Lima will provide local residents with thousands of meals. In total, 458,300 dozen eggs will be donated by egg farmers across the country this spring – one of the largest total egg donations in history.

Pictured from left to right are Cole Cooper, third-generation farmer and facilities manager, Cooper Farms; Gary Wise, food resource coordinator, West Ohio Food Bank, and Tommie Harner, CEO, West Ohio Food Bank. Photo submitted

“Ohio’s egg farmers are passionate about being good stewards and neighbors, which includes lending a helping hand, producing safe food, caring for our animals and protecting the environment for future generations,” said Gary Cooper, chief operating officer of Cooper Farms. “Sharing eggs is especially important because we know that protein has great value to those who are hungry and to the hunger relief organizations who serve them.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 34 million Americans, including nine million children, are food insecure. Hunger exists in every county and congressional district, and eggs are often one of the most in-demand and most nutritious foods available for families seeking help from local hunger relief networks. Egg farmers are dedicated to feeding those most in need.

“Eggs are a complete protein and provide great nutritional value,” said Cooper. “Easter and Passover mark special occasions for families to gather around the table and we are hopeful that our donation will provide a helpful meal solution for many in our community.”