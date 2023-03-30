EMA officials: eclipse to bring thousands of people here

Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy talks about planning for the April 8, 2024 solar eclipse, while Anita Stechschulte looks on. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Start planning and preparing now – that was the message given to local elected officials, law enforcement, first responders, business leaders and others on Wednesday.

They gathered at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center for the first planning meeting and to learn about what to expect on Monday, April 8, 2024, when a total solar eclipse will occur. Van Wert County is one of many Ohio counties that will be impacted by the eclipse, the first in the Buckeye State since 1806 and the final one in Ohio until 2444. Ohio is within a one-day drive for 70 percent of the U.S. population, which makes it a target destination for people who want to view a total solar eclipse.

The meeting was hosted by Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency Director Rick McCoy and Anita Stechschulte, Emergency Management Specialist, Ohio NW Ohio Regional Operations. They explained the rarity of the eclipse is what will make the area so attractive to people wanting to experience it. Approximately 58,000 people are expected to flock to the county for it.

While the total eclipse itself will last 3-4 minutes, the event will last 3-4 hours from start to finish, and those coming to the area are expected to arrive over the weekend. Stechschulte said once it’s over, the eclipse seekers will all likely try to leave at once.

She shared a video simulation of the eclipse and said with thousands of people coming to the county, there will be extreme demand for fuel, food and other services.

“Not just fast food as people are in transit but it also may impact grocery stores, especially as people are going to start coming in over the weekend,” Stechschulte said. “It’s a great opportunity for the Chamber of Commerce and visitors bureau to reach out to their partners to have the restaurant industry, grocery stores and gas stations prepare for an influx of people.”

She also noted the temporary increase in population could have an impact on cell service and she said the eclipse will be like a full moon event in terms of mental health.

“People understand that on full moons – there’s just something about that event swings the chemistry in people,” she said. “This is much like that, so we could see an increase in mental crisis and suicide attempts during the event.”

It was also noted that schools may want to consider going virtual of canceling classes on the day of the eclipse in order to avoid the possibility of buses getting stuck in heavy traffic or children walking home in total darkness. She said the eclipse will provide many educational and economic opportunities, especially in the days leading up to it.

Other points touched on by Stechschulte included heavier than normal traffic at the Van Wert Regional Airport on the day of the eclipse and a lack of electric vehicle charging stations in the county. She also said as of now, the state isn’t providing funds for things such as extra law enforcement personnel on the day of the eclipse and Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach expressed concern over a lack of manpower, especially on eclipse day.

“We’re struggling for personnel right now and whenever the window is when we potentially double in population here, it’s very concerning,” Riggenbach said.

Earlier in the meeting McCoy stressed the need to prepare early.

“It actually is going to be quite overwhelming and for those counties that aren’t prepared it’s going to be probably pretty burdensome for them,” McCoy stated. “

McCoy also quipped he hopes it’s not a cloudy day and he said he hopes to set up committees to put plans in place.