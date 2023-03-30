ONIC issues new public safety bulletin

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center (ONIC) has released a public safety bulletin advising Ohioans of dangerous substances the veterinary sedative xylazine and/or new synthetic opioids (NSOs).

Thursday’s bulletin coincides with the emergency of xylazine as a Schedule III controlled substance by Governor DeWine and the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy.

The emergency order was prompted by intelligence gathered as part of an early detection process developed by ONIC in partnership with RecoveryOhio, the Board of Pharmacy, and local drug toxicologists and chemists. The early detection process, which includes the proactive collection of reports from Ohio’s criminal justice system and forensic labs, allows ONIC to identify, analyze, and triage information on emerging drugs of abuse that are not controlled substances. In 2022, ONIC intelligence led Governor DeWine and the Board of Pharmacy to add nine emerging dangerous substances to Ohio’s controlled drug schedule. Xylazine is the first dangerous substance added to Ohio’s controlled drug schedule in 2023.

Although naloxone should be administered anytime an overdose is suspected, naloxone is not effective against a xylazine overdose and may be less effective in reversing an overdose caused by opioids combined with xylazine. Additionally, multiple doses of naloxone may be needed to reverse an overdose involving NSOs like a nitazene.

It is impossible to determine if any pill, powder, or liquid contains these dangerous substances by looking at them. Only lab testing can determine the presence of xylazine or NSOs.

“Transnational underground chemists and drug traffickers are constantly creating new opioids to get around existing drug laws, and these drug combinations are endangering the lives of Ohioans,” said Cynthia Peterman, director of ONIC. “Some NSOs are more potent than fentanyl and can increase the risk of an overdose, which is why we want to remind residents to never take a pill, powder, or liquid that is not prescribed to you by a licensed healthcare .”

ONIC’s criminal intelligence analysts and computer forensic specialists provide investigative, analytical, and digital forensic support to local law enforcement agencies and drug task forces throughout Ohio.