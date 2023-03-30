S. Shannon St. crash…

This car was involved in an accident on S. Shannon St. shortly before 8:30 Wednesday morning. The southbound car apparently went left of center and struck three utility poles, a mailbox and a speed limit sign before coming to a rest in the exit drive of Wendy’s. Both occupants of the car declined treatment and the heavily damaged car was towed from the scene. A city crew was called in to help with cleanup and AEP was on scene to assess damage to lines and power poles. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer