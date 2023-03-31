Middle Point man “Saved by the Belt”

VW independent staff/submitted information

Middle Point resident Paul Andrew Guinther officially joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on Wednesday, after his safety belt saved him from sustaining life-threatening injuries during an October 11, 2022, crash on U.S. 224 in Van Wert County.

Lt. Joseph R. Sisco, Commander of the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol presented Guinther with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.

“Paul is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Sisco said. “Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Paul Guinther was presented with the “Saved by the Belt” award this week. Photo submitted

Data from 2021 shows 576 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use. For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, log onto the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard at https://www.safetybeltdashboard.ohio.gov/.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies. This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts.

Mr. Guinther also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.