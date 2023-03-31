Prep roundup: baseball, softball

VW independent sports

Baseball

Crestview 3 Hicksville 2

CONVOY — The Knights opened their season in exciting fashion by scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 3-2 win over Hicksville on Thursday.

Trailing 2-0, Crestview’s runs came on a steals of home by Levi Grace, Parker Speith and Isaac Kline, all with two outs. The Knights finished with just four hits in the game, including back-to-back seventh inning singles by Grace and Kline. Speith had the other two hits.

Preston Kreischer pitched the first five innings and allowed a run (unearned) on six hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Bryson Penix pitched the remaining two innings and gave up a run on two hits with three strikeouts and a pair of walks.

David Taylor had three of Hicksville’s eight hits.

Crestview (1-0) is scheduled to play at Fort Recovery at 12 p.m. Saturday.

Van Wert 5 St. Henry 3

Van Wert held off St. Henry 5-3 to improve to 2-0 on Thursday.

The Cougars broke a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the third, two more in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Redskins scored once in the top of the fifth and two in the sixth inning.

TJ Stoller had two of Van Wert’s seven hits and had an RBI. Damon McCracken and Conner Loughrie each drove in runs as well, and Brylen Parker and Luke Wessell each scored two runs. Sam Houg pitched 5 1/3 innings and got the win by scattering five hits with three strikeouts and a walk.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Bryan at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Lincolnview 3 Fort Jennings 1

In the home opener, a third inning RBI single by Austin Bockrath propelled Linconlview to a 3-1 win over Fort Jennings.

Bockrath’s hit scored Dane Ebel and Caden Hanf. Linconlview’s other run came in the bottom of the first, when Hanf stole home.

Luke Bollenbacher earned the win by pitching five innings and allowing a run on four hits while striking out eight and walking three. Bockrath gave up a pair of hits in the final two innings and struck out two while walking one.

Fort Jennings scored in the sixth on an RBI single by Jarron Zwick.

The Lancers (2-0) are scheduled to play at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Softball

Minster 4 Lincolnview 3

MINSTER — Lincolnview carried a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning but Minster plated three runs to rally past the Lancers 4-3 on Thursday.

Sylvia Longstreth and Lainey Spear each had two hits for Lincolnview and each drove in a run, along with Makayla Jackman, who had a solo home run. Sydney Fackler was charged with the loss after giving up four runs on ten hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Lincolnview (1-1) is scheduled to play at Fairview today.

Crestview 9 Van Wert 1

CONVOY — Crestview’s home opener resulted in a 9-1 win over Van Wert on Thursday.

Crestview (1-0) is scheduled to host Miller City today and Van Wert (0-2) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Bryan on Saturday.