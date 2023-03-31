Road closure in Delphos is delayed

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — Ohio 66 and Cleveland Ave. in the city of Delphos will now close on Monday, April 17, for approximately 200 days for full depth reconstruction. Work was originally scheduled to begin on Monday, April 3.

The project will impact Ohio 66 between S. Franklin St. and E. 1st St,, and Cleveland Ave. between S. Canal St. and S. Franklin St. Access to properties within the work zone will be maintained.

The official detour will be State Rd. to County Road 213 to Ohio 697, back to Ohio 66.