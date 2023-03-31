Students of the Month…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks have selected Lincolnview High School senior Morgan Anspach (above) and Van Wert High School senior Mackenzie N. Jones (below) as Students of the Month for March. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award. Each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation along with a certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 with the possibility to be named the Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of multiple achievements – volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship and scholastic. Anspach and Jones are pictured with Linda J. Stanley, Student of the Month Chair. Photos submitted