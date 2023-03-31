Tennis: Cougars fall to Elida

VW independent sports

Van Wert opened the Western Buckeye League portion of the schedule with a 5-0 home loss to Elida on Thursday. Here are the results of each match:

First singles: Jaden Neuman (E) defeated Keaton Foster (VW) 6-2, 6-0

Second singles: Ben Osman (E) defeated Aaron Reichert (VW) 6-0, 6-0

Third singles: Dylan Byers (E) defeated Kaedyn Swander (VW) 6-2, 6-2

First doubles: James Mitchell and Even Jackson (E) defeated Caleb Bledsoe and Devon Story 6-2, 6-1

Second doubles: Alex Dunahay and Leyton Staley (E) defeated Fletcher Smith and Jaymison Moynihan 6-3, 6-2

The Cougars (0-2, 0-1 WBL) are scheduled to host Kenton today.