VWCHS Dog Bone Egg Hunt April 8

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s open to big dogs, small dogs and all dogs in between.

The Van Wert County Humane Society’s annual Easter Dog Bone Hunt is set for 12 p.m. April 8, at the Van Wert Community Dog Park. According to Humane Society Board Secretary Kirsten Barnhart, this year’s event will feature over 700 plastic Easter eggs filled with dog treats and it includes a few new aspects as well.

“This year we will have the Easter Bunny available to take photos with dogs thanks to Tressa Lynn Photography,” Barnhart said. “This is an excellent event for dog lovers to socialize and have a fantastic time with their furry family member.”

The 2023 Easter Dog Bone Hunt will be held April 8 at the Van Wert Community Dog Park. Photo submitted

She also noted there will also be special eggs that can be redeemed for prizes and a raffle opportunity. This year the Humane Society is asking for a $10 donation to participate (per household), which will help the shelter provide essential care to the animals they house.

“In 2022, we had over $30,000 in veterinary bills, and only three months into 2023, we’ve already spent thousands caring for animals in need,” Barnhart said. “The Easter Dog Bone Hunt provides citizens with an opportunity to bond with their dog while also giving back to animals in need.”

During the event, dogs will be separated into small and large breed groups. All dogs must be leashed, dog-friendly, and vaccinated. The $10 donation for the event includes a photo with the Easter Bunny, the egg hunt, and the potential to win prizes.