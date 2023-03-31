The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Mar. 31, 2023

Wizard of Oz tickets being sold

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department tickets for the upcoming spring musical, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Performance dates are 7 p.m. April 13-15, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased online at VWHSTheatre.weebly.com, at Brewed Expressions Cafe from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, or at the door on performance nights. Reserved and general admission seating is available and all ticket specifics can be found on the website.

