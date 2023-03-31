Wizard of Oz tickets being sold

The Van Wert High School Theatre Department tickets for the upcoming spring musical, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Performance dates are 7 p.m. April 13-15, at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased online at VWHSTheatre.weebly.com, at Brewed Expressions Cafe from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 1, or at the door on performance nights. Reserved and general admission seating is available and all ticket specifics can be found on the website.