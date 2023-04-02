Daniel J. McConahay

Daniel J. McConahay, 88, of Van Wert, went to his heavenly home surrounded by his family at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Dan was born on September 3, 1934, to Bernard and Nora McConahay in Van Wert, who both preceded him in death. He graduated in 1954 from Van Wert High School where he was a great football player for the Cougars. He married Sharon (Welch) McConahay January 18, 1975.

In his high school years, he started working in the grocery business at the IGA Store as a carry out boy and later he became a meat cutter. He ran the meat departments at Kroger in Van Wert and Defiance and for Knodels IGA in Van Wert. After Knodels closed, he became the maintenance man and custodian at Trinity Friends Church until his retirement at the age of 80. He also painted for people part time. He was a hard worker.

Dan was a very talented artist. He was so good that his art teacher in high school wanted him to go to New York City to paint murals on windows, but he chose not to. He also could fix just about anything.

He was a member of Trinity Friends Church where he once served as head trustee and member of council. He drove the church bus taking the senior citizens on many trips. He loved working in his yard, going camping, going to the grandchildren’s activities and watching Ohio State football games. He loved his family and would do anything for them.

Dan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sharon; son, Kaury of Houston, Texas; daughters, Kimberly (Bill) Torok of Delta, and Kerry (Jeff) Gudakunst of Grover Hill; stepchildren, Michael (Kathy) Priest of Payne, and Brenda (Jeff) Clark of Paulding; daughter-in-law, Mickey McConahay of Wren; grandchildren, Camron Whitacre, Martin McConahay, Casey McConahay, Nathan McConahay, Shea Heller, Jason Torok, Nicky Torok, Courtney Drendel, Grady Gudakunst, Gracie Gudakunst, Gabby Miller, Ashley Fidler, Cody Clark, Jay Priest, Sara Stoller, Matt Larimore, Mandy Larimore; and 16 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Donna Jean Ringler; sister-in-law Connie McConahay; brother-in-law, Al (Jill) Welch; sisters-in-law, Neva (Gary) Gudakunst, Drema (Gene) Arn; several nieces and nephews, many friends and most of all, his beloved dog Callie who brought so much joy into his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Kelly McConahay; daughter, Kristine McConahay, brother-in-law Stuart Ringler; brother and sister-in-law, Paul McConahay and Freda McManus; brother, Richard McConahay; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Donna Sue McConahay; brother, Max McConahay, and his parents-in-law, Justus and Mildred Welch.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, April 3, at Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert with Pastors Steve Heilshorn and Matt McGovern officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the church. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert County Humane Society or Van Wert CHP Hospice.

