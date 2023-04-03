Riedel announces 2nd run for Congress

VW independent staff/submitted information

DEFIANCE — Former State Representative Craig Riedel has announced his candidacy for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District. The announcement was made Monday morning in a press release, and it’s for the 2024 election.

“Our country needs leaders willing to unapologetically fight for what’s right. As a family man and advocate for the American dream, I’m committed to protecting our values and building a brighter future for Ohioans,” Riedel said. “It’s time for a new era of leadership.”

Craig Riedel

It’s Riedel’s second attempt at a Congressional run. He finished second in the May, 2022 Republican primary for the U.S. 9th District seat behind J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton. Majewski took 35.4 percent of the vote followed by Riedel at 31.2 percent, Theresa Garavrone (28.4 percent) and Beth Deck (5 percent). Majewski went on to lose to longtime Democratic Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur in the November, 2022 general election.

According to the press release, while in the Ohio Statehouse, Riedel had a 95.6 percent rating with the American Conservative Union. It also said he strongly advocates for pro-life, religious freedom, and Second Amendment rights – foundational individual civil liberties recognized and outlined in the nation’s founding documents.

“Craig’s platform includes a commitment to economic expansion, through lower taxes, reduced regulations, and expanded incentives for employers to create good-paying jobs,” the release stated. “Additionally, he will fight against tax and spend agendas, which triggered today’s runaway inflation and hurt families. Craig Riedel believes in an all-in approach to energy, the bedrock of our national and Ohio economies, including the restoration of the Keystone Pipeline, fracking, drilling, nuclear, and alternative resources, with the goal of promoting energy independence, and strengthening our national security.“

“Strong families are the true foundation of society,” Riedel said. “Parents are the primary educators of their children, and they must have a say in their children’s education in our schools, whether private or public. I oppose the so-called Critical Race Theory (CRT), which falsely teaches children they are either racists or victims of racism. Education should focus on providing a solid academic foundation and preparing students for success. I am also a strong proponent of school choice, empowering parents to make the best educational decisions for their children.”

Riedel is a civil engineer, having spent 27 years in the steel industry, and a former three-term Ohio State Representative. Craig has been actively involved in his community, coaching youth sports teams, being active in his church, and volunteering with community projects and activities.

He and his wife, Danette, have been married for 34 years and have two adult children, Steve, and Renee, and three granddaughters. They reside in Defiance.

For more information on Riedel’s candidacy, visit his website at CraigRiedelForCongress.com.