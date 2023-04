Sister Hazel rocks NPAC!

It was an epic night of music on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage on Saturday. Sister Hazel rocked the house with their hit songs, and the band is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of the “Chasing Daylight” album. They had the crowd on their feet and dancing and lead singer Ken Block joined the audience on the floor for an amazing concert experience. Photos courtesy of Lucky6pix James Leighner