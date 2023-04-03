Van Wert sets brush pickup schedule

VW independent staff/submitted information

The City of Van Wert will begin its 2023 brush pickup program on Monday, May 8.

Residents should have brush out by 7 a.m. May 8, July 10, and September 18. Brush should be placed by the curb and not near poles, trees, etc. The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than 10 feet long. The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor.

Brush placed in bags or boxes will not be picked up, and the city will not pick up leaves during brush pick up. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.