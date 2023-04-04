Info sought…

The Van Wert Police Department is seeking assistance in locating the driver of this vehicle which was involved in a crash with a pedestrian on Tuesday, March 14, just before 5:50 p.m. The vehicle was traveling eastbound in the 200 block of Bonnewitz Ave. when it struck the person and immediately left the scene. Anyone with information regarding the crash or the vehicle and/or its driver should contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP (7867). You will not have to give your name or reveal your identity and if your information helps to solve this case, Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $1000. Images submitted