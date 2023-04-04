Optimist winners…

The Optimist Club of Van Wert recently hosted the winners of its annual essay contest. Van High School juniors Zoe Coleman and Kelby Blythe, earned first and second place, and Lincolnview senior Emma Hatcher was third. Awards of $300, $200, and $100 were presented to the winners. In addition, Coleman’s essay was entered in the district competition. Contest judges were Bitsi Clark, Kylee Moody, and Paul Cearns. Winners were chosen from 67 entries from Van Wert, Crestview, Lincolnview, Vantage and home-schooled students. The Optimist Club of Van Wert is a volunteer organization dedicated to youth and service to the community. Pictured from left to right are Emma Hatcher, Kelby Blythe, Zoe Coleman with Diana Cearns, Essay Contest Chair. Photo submitted