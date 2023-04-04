Random Thoughts: hoops, hardball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around the national champions, Major League Baseball’s pitch clock, LSU, Ohio women’s hoops, Mother Nature, Lamar Jackson and a reminder for coaches.

National champions

Unlike many tournament games this year, there was no wild and wacky ending to the game. UConn dominated from start to finish and handily defeated San Diego St. 76-59 last night, giving the Huskies the NCAA men’s basketball national championship.

It doesn’t take away from perhaps the most entertaining tournament in recent memory. What a tournament it was. Looking back, UConn was probably underseeded but given what happened to anyone seeded 1-3, that may not have been a bad thing.

Regardless, it was a tournament we won’t soon forget.

Pitch clock

I know I’m probably in the minority here but that’s okay. I like Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock. There – I said it. Yes, it’s going to take some getting used to and if they need to make some tweaks to it, that’s fine.

Baseball purists don’t like it but how many people like sitting at a game in mid-July or August when it’s 90 degrees, watching pitchers take forever on the mound, or batters step out of the box after every other pitch? Sorry, but that’s not fan friendly.

MLB games used to take between an hour and 45 minutes to roughly two hours and 15 minutes. Last year, a lot of games ran three to three-and-half hours. That just doesn’t seem like a lot of fun.

I’m also not buying the argument that concession sales will plummet since breaks in the middle of and between innings are limited to 2:15. If people want something to eat or drink, they’ll still get it.

LSU

LSU looked impressive while beating Iowa for the women’s NCAA basketball national championship, but the sideline antics of head coach Kim Mulkey were appalling. She badgered the officials for what seems like start to finish, spent a sizable amount of time actually on the court and made quite a spectacle of herself.

I don’t doubt she’s a top notch coach, a legendary coach, but the university should be embarrassed after that display.

Women’s hoops

What an exciting women’s postseason in the Buckeye State.

Ohio State advanced to the Elite Eight, Bowling Green advanced to the WNIT Fab Four and Ashland University won the Division II national championship.

Mother Nature

Hey Mother Nature – can we get some more spring sports in? Please?

Lamar Jackson

I could be wrong but it seems like Lamar Jackson’s time in Baltimore is nearing an end. It’s not good for anyone when your quarterback requests a trade, which he did in early March.

Personally, I think he’s overvalued himself. Yes, his regular season record is nice but he’s won exactly one playoff game. 1-3 in the postseason. Isn’t that what it’s about? Playoff wins?

Then there’s the injury factor. He hasn’t played a full schedule since his rookie year. There’s no doubt he’s dynamic but he’s not helping anyone if he can’t play.

Coaches

A reminder to spring sports coaches – please send (or have someone send) your postgame stats, numbers etc. to help us get the word out about your teams. The email address is sports@thevwindependent.com.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.