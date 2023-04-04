Robert (Bob) Michael Green

Robert (Bob) Michael Green passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the age of 78 after recent health struggles.

He was born in Van Wert July 14, 1944. His love of his family, crosswords, trivia, naps, Powerball and a quiet life kept him fueled after retiring from Lockheed Martin in 2013, after a more than 40 year career as an aircraft mechanic.

Bob Green

Bob served in the Marine Corp. during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his two favorite daughters, Kristine (Keith) Green Bryson and Jennifer Green; his two amazing grandchildren, Duncan MacLeod Bryson and Elizabeth Greenleigh Bryson; his sisters, Claudia McGhee and Cynthia (Merl) Wortman, and a brother, Brad (Jo) Green.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Susan Lee Green; his brother-in-law, David McGhee, and his parents, Robert G. Green and Helen Louise Green.

A celebration of life will be held in Easley, South Carolina on Saturday, April 15. Please contact the family for details.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Central Elementary School in Albemarle, North Carolina.