VW independent recap: softball, baseball

VW independent sports

Softball

Lincolnview 13 Wayne Trace 3 (five innings)

Lincolnview shook off a 3-1 deficit by scoring nine runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth for a run-rule 13-3 win over Wayne Trace on Monday.

Grace Brickner had a pair of doubles and drove in four runs, while Lainey Spears had two hits, including a three run home run in the bottom of the fifth. Makayla Jackman added a pair of RBIs and Taylor Post, Braxton Sherrick, Allie Miller and Emerson Walker each had an RBI.

Ava Zartman led Wayne Trace with two hits while Paige Alber had a solo home run and Allison Noggle drove in a run. Logen Bland gave up 10 runs (five earned) on 11 hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Taylor Post went the distance and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with a strikeout and a walk.

Lincolnview (1-2) is scheduled to host Parkway at 5 p.m. today. Wayne Trace (1-1) is scheduled to host Coldwater at the same time.

Baseball

Lincolnview 1 Lima Sr. 0

Dane Ebel’s fifth inning RBI single proved to be the game winner as Lincolnview defeated Lima Sr. 1-0 on Monday. The hit scored Holden Price, who had singled before Ebel delivered the only scoring hit of the game.

Lima Sr. had the game-tying run at second in the seventh but Aiden Hardesty struck out the next three batters to preserve the victory. Keegan Farris pitched the first six innings and allowed six hits while striking out nine and walking one.

Jack Dunlap had two of Lincolnview’s six hits, as the Lancers improved to 3-0 on the young season.

Lincolnview is scheduled to play at Ayersville at 5 p.m. today.

Van Wert 6 Parkway 0

Case Stegaman and Kaden Shaffer combined to hold Parkway in check and the Cougars enjoyed a 6-0 victory over the Panthers at Russell Fisher Field on Monday.

Stegaman scattered four hits over 5 1/3 innings and Shaffer pitched the remaining 1 2/3 innings and recorded a pair of strikeouts and no hits.

TJ Stoller singled in Brylen Parker in the first inning, then Van Wert added three runs in the second on RBI singles by AJ Profiftt, who later scored on a wild pitch, and Shaffer. Parker tripled in Blake Bohyer in the fourth and Damon McCracken scored on an error in the fifth. Parker and Shaffer each finished with two hits.

Van Wert (3-0) is scheduled to host Elida at 5:30 today.