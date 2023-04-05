CCF donation…

The Convoy Community Foundation recently donated $5,000 to the Crestview vocal music department to help cover costs involved with music, choreography, competition fees and performance licenses for the 2022-2023 season. The Convoy Community Foundation is a non-profit organization which originated in 1979, and the trustees oversee the Memorial Endowment Fund. The fund generates monies to be used by the foundation to benefit individuals and communities within the Crestview school district. Pictured are Carl Etzler, CCF trustee, Danille Hancock, Crestview music director, and Dave Bowen, Crestview High School principal. Photo submitted