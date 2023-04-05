Chamber holding “Lunch and Learn”

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is excited to present a “Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday April 26, at Central Insurance in Van Wert.

Whether you are a seasoned chamber member, or interested in joining a Chamber of Commerce, plan on attending the Membership 101 Lunch and Learn. Will Roberts from the Southern Ohio Chamber Alliance (SOCA) to share information about the partnerships they have developed to help chamber members save money and connect with professionals who can help grow and simplify your business.

SOCA offers a plethora of professional services through partnerships with energy, health insurance, merchant services (credit card/point of sale systems), HR solutions, as well as others.

Click here to register or call the Chamber office at 419.238.4390. The cost is $10 per person and includes lunch. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. and followed by the program at 11:30 a.m.