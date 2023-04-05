Prep roundup: baseball, softball

Baseball

Van Wert 7 Elida 4

Van Wert erased a 3-1 deficit with a six run fourth and the Cougars defeated Elida 7-4 at Russell Fisher Field on Tuesday.

TJ Stoller doubled and drove in Sam Houg, Brylen Parker and Kaden Shaffer, then Stoller and Luke Wessell scored on an error to give Van Wert a 6-4 lead. An RBI single by Conner Loughrie plated Briston Wise and accounted for the final score by the Cougars.

Parker scored on a fielder’s choice in the first inning but the Bulldogs scored three runs in the third. Stoller earned the win by striking out nine, walking one and allowing five hits over six innings. Shaffer pitched the final inning and fanned two while giving up four hits.

Van Wert (4-0) is scheduled to host Heritage (IN) on Thursday.

Parkway 2 Crestview 1

ROCKFORD — A seventh inning RBI single by Trent Rollins scored Roman Leszinske and gave Parkway a 2-1 walk off win over Crestview on Tuesday.

The game was scoreless going into the third, then Bryson Penix scored on a grounder by Connor Sheets, giving Crestview a 1-0 lead. The Panthers tied the game 1-1 on a sacrifice fly by Braxton Ford in the fourth.

Penix pitched the first five innings and gave up two hits while striking out four and walking two. Preston Kreischer pitched the remainder of the game and allowed two hits and struck out two. Parkway’s Devon Crouch went four innings on the mound and allowed four hits with six strikeouts and a walk, then Rollins pitched the remaining three innings and allowed just one hit. Each team finished with four hits.

Crestview (1-1) is scheduled to play at Fort Jennings today, while Parkway (4-1) is scheduled to host Fort Recovery on Thursday.

Lincolnview 4 Ayersville 1

DEFIANCE — Lincolnview improved to 4-0 with a 4-1 win at Ayersville on Tuesday.

Brandon Renner singled in Evan Miller in the fourth inning, then Renner scored on a single by Chayse Overholt, giving the Lancers a 2-0 lead. The Pilots scored a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Lincolnview added a run in the sixth when Austin Bockrath scored on a passed ball, then Holden Price scored in identical fashion in the seventh.

Renner and Bockrath each had two hits, and Aiden Hardesty, Luke Bollenbacher and Bockrath combined to strike out eight Ayersville batters.

Lincolnview is scheduled to play at Ada on Thursday.

Softball

Crestview 7 Hicksville 4

HICKSVILLE — Freshman Dakotah Thornell drove in four runs and Crestview improved to 3-0 with a 7-4 win at Hicksville on Thursday.

Katie Sawmiller finished with two RBIs and Olivia Heckler drove in a run. Megan Mosier, Katelyn Castle, Thornell and Heckler each had two hits for the Knights (3-0).

Michaela Lugabihl pitched a complete game and allowed four runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

Crestview is scheduled to play at Parkway today.

Linconlview 5 Parkway 2

A fourth run fifth was the difference as Lincolnview rallied by Parkway 5-2 on Tuesday.

Lainey Spear finished with two hits, both home runs and had three RBIs in the win. Sydney Fackler went the distance on the mound and allowed both runs on six hits with six strikeouts.

Lincolnview (2-2) is scheduled to play at Ada on Thursday.

Van Wert 5 Elida 4

ELIDA — Van Wert rallied from a 4-2 deficit and picked up win No. 1 of the season with a 5-4 victory at Elida on Tuesday.

The Cougars trailed 3-0 after four innings and 4-2 after five, then plated a pair of runs in the sixth and the game winner in the seventh. Alexis Pangle finished with a double and an RBI while Ella Hernandez tripled and drove in a run. Piper Pierce also had a double for Van Wert and Katelyn Beair picked up the win on the mound, allowing eight hits while striking out three and walking two.

The Cougars are scheduled to host Bath on Thursday.